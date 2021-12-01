MPA awards BICL, BSL for highest use of port and payment of tax

Bashundhara Industrial Complex Limited (BICL) and Bashundhara Shipping Limited (BSL), two concerns of the Bashundhara Group, have been awarded by the Mongla Port Authority (MPA) as the highest importer of goods through the port and largest tax payer.

Md Rabiul Islam, divisional head (accounts) of Bashundhara Group, received the awards and crests on behalf of the country's leading business conglomerate on Wednesday, reads a press release.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman of the Mongla Port, handed over the awards at a ceremony marking the 71st founding anniversary of the MPA.

Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury was the chief guest at the programme which was presided over by Mongla Port chairman.

The authorities awarded the different industrial houses including BICL and BSL for their highest use of the port and contribution to revenue in the last one year.

Bashundhara Cement is the premier product of Bashundhara Industrial Complex Limited (BICL) that was established inside the Industrial Zone of Mongla Port.

Bashundhara Shipping Limited (BSL) is associated with ship management including technical management of ships, ship business management, ship building, crew management and carriage of export and import-oriented goods.