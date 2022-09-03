Movers programme of Youth Colab and BYS collaborating for skill building of coastal youth 

Movers Programme of United Nations Development Programme in Bangladesh and BYS together took initiative for skills building of youth in coastal region.

As a part of the Movers workshop, BYS conducted a two-day training of Trainers-TOT for youth leaders in BYS, reads a press release.

This year BYS will run 53 workshops in the Barisal division following the TOT approach to reach youth-led organisations from grassroots marginalised communities.

The Business Standard is the media partner in implementing Movers workshops across the Barisal division.

The workshop was held with young activists of BYS who are aiming to conduct trainings for 15 youth-led organisations from marginalised grassroots communities. Through the Movers workshop, BYS is targeting to train up3000 youth activists in soft skills regarding gender equality, climate action, leadership in action, and orientation to entrepreneurship.

The Movers Programme of Youth Co:Lab, co-created by UNDP and Citi Foundation, is a grassroots movement that aims to equip the youth of Asia-Pacific with the knowledge and skills for taking action in their community. Through a train-the-trainer approach, the programme develops SDG awareness, entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills among young people across Asia-Pacific.

Mahmud Hasan, programme officer & youth coordinator, UNDP, Bangladesh said, "The Movers programme put a distinct focus on the inclusion of youth from all walks of life. Therefore, we are taking this programme to the rural community to equip the young people with rights skills, and knowledge. I hope this through this initiative youth living in the coastal area will be benefited and be able to contribute to the development trajectory of Bangladesh."

"The youth from coastal areas always have the potential to bring change, capabilities to counter gender inequality and work to ensure proper climate action, leadership quality, and entrepreneurship. I think if we want to make Bangladesh a better place, we need to be patient and listen to the youth on how they want to do it," said Faez Belal of BYS.

"This interactive TOT helped us to know more about our actions and enhanced our soft skill capacities. We are now ready to reach marginalised communities to contribute more.'' Elma Aslam, one of the participants stated.

