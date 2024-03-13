MoU signing ceremony between Trust Bank Limited and Apollo Multi-speciality Hospital

Corporates

Press Release
13 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 12:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An MoU has been signed between Trust Bank Limited & Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata where Md. Mostafa Musharrof, head of Card Division, Trust Bank Limited and Rana Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director & CRO of Trust Bank Limited- Akhlasur Rahman Bhuiyan & Managing Director, SEOK Healthcare, M M Masumuzzaman and other respected members from both organizations were present at the ceremony, reads a press release. 

Under this MoU Trust Bank Debit & Credit Card Holders will be able to avail attractive discount on various test, treatment & bed charges from Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata. 

