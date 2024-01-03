MoU signing ceremony between Green TV and BSMRAAU

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University held an MoU signing ceremony with Green TV on 3 January 2024 at the Dhaka campus.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Air Vice Marshal ASM Fakhrul Islam, OSP, GUP, NDC, AFWC, PSC, GD as the chief guest.

In his speech, the Chief Guest along with Green TV, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University shed light on various areas of cooperation.

He also said that this agreement is quite helpful in bringing more dynamism to the promotion and expansion activities of this university.

He expressed his opinion that he would keep it. He thanked the chairman of Green TV for this agreement and requested the cooperation of all parties in its implementation.

In the MoU signing ceremony, the University's pro-vice-chancellor, dean, distinguished expert, heads of departments and higher officials were present.