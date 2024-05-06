MoU signing ceremony between Akij Takaful Life Insurance and City Bank

Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC and City Bank PLC have forged a groundbreaking Bancassurance Partnership, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of the insurance and banking industries.

Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC and City Bank PLC have recently signed a Bancassurance Agreement. The signing ceremony was held at the Akij Takaful Registered Office in Gulshan, read a press release.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad Masuduzzaman Khan, DMD and Chief Corporate Business Officer of Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC, and Md. Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist and Country Business Manager of City Bank PLC, in the presence of Sk. Shamim Uddin, Chairman of Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC and Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of City Bank PLC on behalf of respective organizations.

Through this strategic alliance, City Bank's customers will access a diverse range of life insurance policies from Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC, a renowned provider of innovative Islamic Shariah-based life insurance solutions. This collaboration, operating under the bancassurance guidelines issued by Bangladesh Bank and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority, is designed to significantly enhance the insurance options available to City Bank's customers, demonstrating our commitment to their financial security and well-being.

Sheikh Jasim Uddin, Director; Mir Mahfuzur Rahman, Director; Muhammad Fuad Hussain, Director; Sazmin Sultana, Director; Asifur Rahman, FCA, Independent Director; Mohammed Alamgir Chowdhury, CEO (CC); Abdus Salam Khondoker, Head of Accounts; Md. Moheuddin, Head of Underwriting, Claims & Policy Service; Kamruzzaman, AVP- Bancassurance from Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC, and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mahia Juned, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer; Arup Haider, Head of Retail Banking; Subir Kumar Kundu, Chief Bancassurance Officer from City Bank PLC and other high officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.