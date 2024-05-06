MoU signing ceremony between Akij Takaful Life Insurance and City Bank

Corporates

Press Release
06 May, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 01:16 pm

MoU signing ceremony between Akij Takaful Life Insurance and City Bank

Press Release
06 May, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 01:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC and City Bank PLC have forged a groundbreaking Bancassurance Partnership, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of the insurance and banking industries.

Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC and City Bank PLC have recently signed a Bancassurance Agreement. The signing ceremony was held at the Akij Takaful Registered Office in Gulshan, read a press release. 

The agreement was signed by Mohammad Masuduzzaman Khan, DMD and Chief Corporate Business Officer of Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC, and Md. Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist and Country Business Manager of City Bank PLC, in the presence of Sk. Shamim Uddin, Chairman of Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC and Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of City Bank PLC on behalf of respective organizations. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Through this strategic alliance, City Bank's customers will access a diverse range of life insurance policies from Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC, a renowned provider of innovative Islamic Shariah-based life insurance solutions. This collaboration, operating under the bancassurance guidelines issued by Bangladesh Bank and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority, is designed to significantly enhance the insurance options available to City Bank's customers, demonstrating our commitment to their financial security and well-being.

Sheikh Jasim Uddin, Director; Mir Mahfuzur Rahman, Director; Muhammad Fuad Hussain, Director; Sazmin Sultana, Director; Asifur Rahman, FCA, Independent Director; Mohammed Alamgir Chowdhury, CEO (CC); Abdus Salam Khondoker, Head of Accounts; Md. Moheuddin, Head of Underwriting, Claims & Policy Service; Kamruzzaman, AVP- Bancassurance from Akij Takaful Life Insurance PLC, and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mahia Juned, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer; Arup Haider, Head of Retail Banking; Subir Kumar Kundu, Chief Bancassurance Officer from City Bank PLC and other high officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

2h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Music is a symbol of harmony

Music is a symbol of harmony

40m | Videos
After 2/3 weeks of electric vehicle catching fire there is risk of catching fire again

After 2/3 weeks of electric vehicle catching fire there is risk of catching fire again

2h | Videos
Successful cultivation of diabetes-friendly rice in Brahmanbaria

Successful cultivation of diabetes-friendly rice in Brahmanbaria

3h | Videos
About 18% growth in the export of plastic products

About 18% growth in the export of plastic products

4h | Videos