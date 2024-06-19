MoU signing ceremony with ACI Motors limited

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ACI Motors Limited.

Kasun Herath, The Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC and Pradip Kar Chowdhury, Executive Director, Finance and Planning & CFO of ACI Motors Limited, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective companies at the ACI Centre to offer EMI facilities on Yamaha Motorcycles using CBC Visa Credit Cards.

Other senior officials from both of the companies were also present at the signing ceremony.