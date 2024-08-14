MoU signing between Concord Architects & Interior Décor Ltd. and Este Aesthetic Hospital Ltd

14 August, 2024, 01:15 pm
MoU signing between Concord Architects & Interior Décor Ltd. and Este Aesthetic Hospital Ltd

14 August, 2024, 01:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Concord Architects and Interior Decor Limited has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Este Aesthetic Hospital Ltd.On 29 July 2024, Concord Architects & Interior Decor Limited (CAIDL), a leading name in architectural and interior design, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Este Aesthetic Hospital Ltd., a premier healthcare provider specializing in aesthetic and cosmetic treatments.

The signing ceremony marks the beginning of a strategic partnership where CAIDL will undertake the interior work of Este Aesthetic Hospital. This collaboration aims to enhance the hospital's environment, ensuring a state-of-the-art, aesthetically pleasing, and patient-friendly space.

Mohammed Faisal, Managing Director of Este Aesthetic Hospital Ltd. and Mr. Anup Kumar Sarkar, Chief Marketing Officer of Concord Group signed the MOU for their respective organizations. Other higher officials of both organizations attended the signing ceremony. 
 

