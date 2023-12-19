MoU signed btween Evercare Hospital and UCB

Corporates

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Evercare Hospital and United Commercial Bank Plc (UCB) have signed an agreement to offer health loans on favorable terms, ensuring accessible healthcare for patients of Evercare Hospital Dhaka and Evercare Hospital Chattogram.

Under this agreement, patients at Evercare Hospital Dhaka and Evercare Hospital Chattogram can avail themselves of health loans from UCB at an interest rate of 0.25%, ranging from a minimum of BDT 1 lakh to a maximum of BDT 10 lakh (conditions apply).

To apply for the loan, individuals will need to provide a National Identity Card, TIN Certificate / e-TIN, Tax Return Receipt, an up-to-date lab print photo attested by the applicant, original hospital bill or an estimated bill, and a recommendation copy signed by the hospital authority.

The request copy should contain straightforward information about the patient's condition, enabling the bank to gain a clear understanding of the patient's health status.

Present at the contract signing ceremony from Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh were Dr. Ratnadeep Chaskar, CEO & MD; M Ali, Senior Consultant & Coordinator, Evercare Joint Care Centre & Orthopedics Department; Vinay Kaul, Chief Marketing Officer; and Dr. Arif Mahmud, Director of Medical Services. Representing UCB were A T M Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director; Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Business Division; Mohammad Shajedul Haque Mredha, First Vice President & Head of National Sales; Md. Anwarul Islam, Vice President and Head of Personal Loan; and Dewan Shahriar, Vice President and Head of CEP (Payroll Banking).

