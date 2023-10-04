MoU signed between Sesame Workshop Bangladesh and Watermark

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been officially signed between Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, the producer of the popular children's show Sisimpur, and a leading advertising agency Watermark.

The official signing ceremony took place at the Sesame Workshop Bangladesh office in Dhaka on 2 October 2023, reads a press release.

Representing their respective organizations, Shah Alam, Head of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, and Md. Palash Miah, Chief Executive Officer of Watermark, officially endorsed the agreement, marking a momentous union of expertise and creativity.

Under this MoU, Watermark will collaborate to enhance various online and community-based initiatives associated with Sisimpur. These initiatives will encompass the organization of the Sisimpur Mela, awareness programs within schools, hosting awareness sessions for parents, and the production of mini-series for digital platforms, among other activities.