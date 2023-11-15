MoU signed between Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat, Probartak School and College

On 14 November, 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed between the Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat and Probartak School and College. The MoU was signed on behalf of the Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat by President Rotarian Sadman Syka Sefa and on behalf of Probartak School and College by President (Governing Body) Indu Nandan Dutta and Principal Ruma Mazumdar.

Under this MoU, both institutions are committed to providing modern education facilities like smart library, safe drinking water, hygiene, sanitation, etc. to the students. Even this agreement will play a major role in ensuring technological progress and the advancement of young learners and creating global citizens to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Since its inception, the Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat has been providing various services. Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat believes in carrying out a joint responsibility by taking action on continuous issues of promoting peace, polio eradication, providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, always supporting education, growth of the local economy, sustainable human resource development and environmental protection. In continuation of this, the Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat achieved its recognition as a Chartered Club on First December 2014.

Rotary is an international organization that since its establishment in 1905 has included more than 35,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas of which the Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat is one of them.

Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat Founder President Rotarian Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, Secretary Rotarian Md. Shamim Reza, Past President Rotarian Doctor Md Joynal Abedin Muhuri, Past President Rotarian Engineer Mohammad Imran, Rotarian Noman Bin Zahiruddin, Rotarian Rubayet Abedin, Rotarian M. Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, Rotarian Mohammad Hasan, Rotarian Aloka Taimur and teachers of Probartak School and College were present in this signing ceremony.

Finally, the Probartak School and College authorities praised the Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat and requested them to stay with this educational institution in the future.

