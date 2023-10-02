MoU signed between Midland Bank and Dream Square Resort

Midland Bank Limited (MDB) signed a MoU with Dream Square Resort, one of the most luxurious resorts in Bangladesh.

Md. Rafiqul Islam, Asst. director of Sales and marketing of Dream Square Resort and Md. Rashed Akter, SVP and head of the Retail Distribution Division of Midland Bank signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in a simple ceremony held on 26 September 2023 at the Board Room of the Bank's head office, located in Gulshan, Dhaka, reads a press release.

All MDB visa debit, credit, and prepaid cardholders will receive up to a 35% discount on published room rates and banquet halls, a 10% discount on food, a 20% discount on movie theatre tickets, and a 20% discount on lawn tennis and table tennis under the terms of this MoU.

Md. Abed-Ur-Rahman, Vice President and Head of Cards; Sazal Ahmed, Merchant Relationship Officer of MDB and Md. Golam Reza, Assistant Manager, Sales & Marketing; and Muzahid Billah, Senior Executive, Marketing Communication, Dream Square Resort, were also present at the signing ceremony along with other officials of both organisations.