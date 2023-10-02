MoU signed between Midland Bank and Dream Square Resort

Corporates

Press Release
02 October, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 12:33 pm

MoU signed between Midland Bank and Dream Square Resort

Press Release
02 October, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 12:33 pm
MoU signed between Midland Bank and Dream Square Resort

Midland Bank Limited (MDB) signed a MoU with Dream Square Resort, one of the most luxurious resorts in Bangladesh.

Md. Rafiqul Islam, Asst. director of Sales and marketing of Dream Square Resort and Md. Rashed Akter, SVP and head of the Retail Distribution Division of Midland Bank signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in a simple ceremony held on 26 September 2023 at the Board Room of the Bank's head office, located in Gulshan, Dhaka, reads a press release. 

All MDB visa debit, credit, and prepaid cardholders will receive up to a 35% discount on published room rates and banquet halls, a 10% discount on food, a 20% discount on movie theatre tickets, and a 20% discount on lawn tennis and table tennis under the terms of this MoU.

Md. Abed-Ur-Rahman, Vice President and Head of Cards; Sazal Ahmed, Merchant Relationship Officer of MDB and Md. Golam Reza, Assistant Manager, Sales & Marketing; and Muzahid Billah, Senior Executive, Marketing Communication, Dream Square Resort, were also present at the signing ceremony along with other officials of both organisations.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

1h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

1h | Food
Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

1h | TBS Economy
How much time do you spend on mobile apps?

How much time do you spend on mobile apps?

4h | Tech Talk
Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

18h | TBS SPORTS
Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

20h | Tech Talk