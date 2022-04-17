MoU signed between LankaBangla Finance Limited and Rangs Limited

Photo: Courtesy

LankaBangla Finance Limited (LBFL) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rangs Limited for its customer privilege.

Head of Retail Finance of LBF Khurshed Alam and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rangs Limited Mohammod Hamdur Rahaman Simon signed the MoU for their respective organisations.

Under this MoU, customers of LBF will enjoy special discount on vehicle price, spare parts and servicing from Rangs Limited, reads a press release.

Head of Auto Loan Abu Sayed, Senior Manager of LBF HM Pervez Khan, Head of Private Sales Ashif Sorwar Khan, Head of Marketing of Rangs Limited Tanvir Haider Shubho and other high officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.