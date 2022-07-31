MOU signed between LankaBangla Finance and Zaynax Health

LankaBangla Finance Limited (LBFL) recently signed an MOU with Zaynax Health Limited for its customer privilege.

Khurshed Alam, Head of Retail Business of LBF and Parvez Ahmed, Chief Operation Officer of Zaynax Health Limited signed the MOU for their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under this MOU, LBF Cardmember will enjoy a 20% discount from Zaynax Health Limited.

Minhaz Uddin, Head of Cards, Mohammad Abdul Jalil Khan, Strategic Business Alliance Manager of LBF and Khalid Hussain, Head of B2B, Partnership & Loyalty of Zaynax Health Limited and other higher officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.