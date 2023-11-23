MoU signed between IPDC and HNS Automobiles

IPDC Finance Limited and HNS Automobiles Limited have signed an MoU to enhance car ownership experience.

As per the agreement, customers availing IPDC Auto loan for vehicles by HNS Automobiles will enjoy the fastest processing, attractive interest rates, and personalised support from dedicated relationship managers, reads a press release.

The collaboration introduces compelling joint campaigns and specialised training, promising an enriched automotive journey for all.

Savrina Arifin, Head of Retail Business, IPDC Finance; HM Pervez Khan, Head of Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; Abu Saleh Mohammad Jobair, Product & Partnership Executive, Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Managing Director, HNS Automobiles Limited; Md. Shafiqul Islam, Head of Operations, HNS Automobiles Limited; Bipul Kumar Saha, Chief Financial Officer, HNS Automobiles Limited and some other officials from the both the organisations were present during the signing.