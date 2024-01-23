MoU signed between IPDC and Haval Bangladesh

IPDC Finance Limited and Haval Bangladesh have signed an MoU under which customers availing IPDC Auto loan for vehicles by Haval Bangladesh will enjoy the fastest processing, attractive interest rates, and personalized support from dedicated Relationship Managers.

H.M Pervez Khan, Head of Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; Abu Saleh Mohammad Jobair, Product & Partnership Executive, Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; Ahmed Kabir, Consultant, Freshco Distribution and Managing Director, WorldBD Trade; Nasir Uddin, Asst. Manager, IT & Brand Communication; Mohosina Rahman, Executive, Brand & Communication and some other officials from the both the organizations were present during the signing.