MoU signed between GQ Ball Pen Industries and Prime Finance & Investment Limited

Corporates

Press Released
31 October, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 01:15 am

Related News

MoU signed between GQ Ball Pen Industries and Prime Finance & Investment Limited

Press Released
31 October, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 01:15 am
MoU signed between GQ Ball Pen Industries and Prime Finance &amp; Investment Limited

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between GQ Ball Pen Industries Limited and Prime Finance & Investment Limited.

Through this agreement, employees of GQ Ball Pen Industries will receive special privileges and enhanced service when they choose any savings product offered by Prime Finance.

The signing ceremony was graced by Mohammed Zafar Ullah Khan, FCA, Chairman of Prime Finance & Investment Limited, and Uzzal Kumar Saha, Managing Director of GQ Ball Pen Industries Limited, along with senior executives from both companies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

#corporates / #tbs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

3h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

6h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

7h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is there so much fuss about Russia's North Korean army?

Why is there so much fuss about Russia's North Korean army?

1h | Videos
Is Amit Shah Behind Conspiracy against Sikh Separatists?

Is Amit Shah Behind Conspiracy against Sikh Separatists?

2h | Videos
Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

5h | Videos
TikTok founder becomes China's richest man

TikTok founder becomes China's richest man

3h | Videos