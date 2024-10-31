MoU signed between GQ Ball Pen Industries and Prime Finance & Investment Limited

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between GQ Ball Pen Industries Limited and Prime Finance & Investment Limited.

Through this agreement, employees of GQ Ball Pen Industries will receive special privileges and enhanced service when they choose any savings product offered by Prime Finance.

The signing ceremony was graced by Mohammed Zafar Ullah Khan, FCA, Chairman of Prime Finance & Investment Limited, and Uzzal Kumar Saha, Managing Director of GQ Ball Pen Industries Limited, along with senior executives from both companies.