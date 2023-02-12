MoU signed between City Bank and SBK Tech Ventures

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The City Bank recently signed an agreement with SBK Tech Ventures at City Bank Center to partner and finance startups, said a press release.

SBK Tech Ventures has the Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) license from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC). It is a Venture Capital fund focusing on early-stage tech startups that aim to solve problems of the masses and create a transformative impact. Currently SBK has 42 startups they have invested in across Ed tech, Health tech, Fin Tech, e commerce, B2B SaaS among other things. 

The MoU coverage between the two companies are focused on collaborating and identifying potential startups in multiple sectors across SBK portfolio companies. 

Md Ashanur Rahman, chief economist and country business manager of City Bank, and Sonia Bashir Kabir, managing director of SBK Tech Ventures, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, AMD and CFO; Mahia Juned, AMD, COO and CAMLCO; Kazi Azizur Rahman, DMD and Chief Information Officer; Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, DMD and CRO, and Mujtanibul Ahmed, Acting Head of DFS Business of City Bank and Anisa Ali CFA, Director of Investments and Farhan Rahman, Director of Operations of SBK Tech Ventures and high officials of both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

