MoU signed between BUFT, RH Corporation

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

An MoU has been signed between BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and RH Corporation on 23 October at the university's own campus.

Prof Dr Engr Abu Bakr Siddique, dean of Faculty of Textile Engineering, BUFT and ASM Hafizur Rahman, executive director of RH Corporation signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The agreement will have a special role in textile research, reads a press release.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, Board of Trustees members Muzaffar U Siddique, Siddiqur Rahman, SM Mannan (Kochi), Mr. Khandokar Rafiqul Islam, and Md Moshiul Azam (Shajal); vice-chancellors, pro-vice-chancellors, treasurer, deans and other officers of the university were also present.

