MoU signed between Bitac and Buet

Corporates

Press Release
19 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 09:23 pm

Related News

MoU signed between Bitac and Buet

Press Release
19 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 09:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) and Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) to enhance knowledge exchange and technical mutual cooperation in research and development.

The memorandum was signed in the meeting room of MA Rashid Bhaban of Buet on 18 July.

Director of Bitac Dr Syed Md Ihsanul Karim and Professor of Electrical and Electronic Department of BUET Dr Mohammad Anisuzzaman Talukdar signed the memorandum.

At this time, Director General of Bitac Anwar Hossain Chowdhury and BUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar along with senior officials of the two institutions were present.

This memorandum was signed keeping several objectives in mind, including providing necessary technical training facilities to the students of BUET, exchange of lab and workshop facilities for research purposes in order to increase technical knowledge and skills.

In this context, Ihsanul Karim said, Bitac is moving forward in keeping with the modern world in terms of technology. Both sides will go further with the signing of this memorandum.

Under this memorandum, organising joint training, conducting joint research to solve the problems of the industrial sector, organizing meetings and seminars on science and technology, organising entrepreneurship development fair every year with the aim of creating entrepreneurship, inventing new technology, modernizing the existing technology with the aim of making necessary parts, etc. activities will be conducted.

Professor of civil engineering department of BUET Md Abdul Jabbar Khan said, "One of our goals is to increase research efficiency by using the latest technology through mutual cooperation. We hope that the signing of this memorandum will make our goal a reality."

Director General of Bitac Anwar Hossain Chowdhury said, "Our country is promising in many ways. To move this country towards sustainable development, there is no alternative to achieving technological excellence. Today, through this agreement, the doors of mutual cooperation between the two organizations have been widened. All officers and employees of Bitac will try to implement these agreements."

BUET / BITAC / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

10h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers