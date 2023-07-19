MoU signed between Bitac and Buet

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) and Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) to enhance knowledge exchange and technical mutual cooperation in research and development.

The memorandum was signed in the meeting room of MA Rashid Bhaban of Buet on 18 July.

Director of Bitac Dr Syed Md Ihsanul Karim and Professor of Electrical and Electronic Department of BUET Dr Mohammad Anisuzzaman Talukdar signed the memorandum.

At this time, Director General of Bitac Anwar Hossain Chowdhury and BUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar along with senior officials of the two institutions were present.

This memorandum was signed keeping several objectives in mind, including providing necessary technical training facilities to the students of BUET, exchange of lab and workshop facilities for research purposes in order to increase technical knowledge and skills.

In this context, Ihsanul Karim said, Bitac is moving forward in keeping with the modern world in terms of technology. Both sides will go further with the signing of this memorandum.

Under this memorandum, organising joint training, conducting joint research to solve the problems of the industrial sector, organizing meetings and seminars on science and technology, organising entrepreneurship development fair every year with the aim of creating entrepreneurship, inventing new technology, modernizing the existing technology with the aim of making necessary parts, etc. activities will be conducted.

Professor of civil engineering department of BUET Md Abdul Jabbar Khan said, "One of our goals is to increase research efficiency by using the latest technology through mutual cooperation. We hope that the signing of this memorandum will make our goal a reality."

Director General of Bitac Anwar Hossain Chowdhury said, "Our country is promising in many ways. To move this country towards sustainable development, there is no alternative to achieving technological excellence. Today, through this agreement, the doors of mutual cooperation between the two organizations have been widened. All officers and employees of Bitac will try to implement these agreements."