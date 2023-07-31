An MoU signed between BITAC and ACI to increase technological skills of workers

An MoU has been signed between Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) and ACI (Advanced Chemical Industries) to enhance knowledge exchange and technical mutual cooperation in research and development.

The MoU was signed at the office of ACI in Tejgaon on Monday 31 July 2023 at 11 am, reads a press release.

Director of Tool and Technology Institute Dr. Syed Md. Ihsanul Karim and ACI Group Chairman M. Anis ud Daula signed the memorandum.

During the signing, Betak Director General Anwar Hossain Chowdhury along with senior officials and ACI Formulation Limited Managing Director Sushmita Anis, ACI Limited Director of Human Resource Department Md. Moinul Islam and others were present.

In this regard, Ihsanul Karim said, "Bitak is moving forward in keeping with the modern world in terms of technology. Both sides will go further with the signing of this memorandum. Under this memorandum, activities such as organizing joint training, checking skills, and conducting joint research to solve the problems of the industrial sector will be conducted."

This memorandum was signed keeping several objectives in mind, including increasing the skills of workers in the technology sector and exchanging technical knowledge.

Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, director general of Betak, said, "Along with technological advancement, the type of industrialization and production processes are changing drastically. We also need to keep pace with this change. We have to plan our future actions keeping in mind the fourth industrial revolution. Therefore, in overall consideration, signing this MoU will benefit both parties in determining their actions."