MoU signed between BCCCI, China Centre, University of South Asia

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and China Centre, University of South Asia to enhance cooperation.

The MoU aims to promote mutual collaboration between the two organisations in different aspects to foster timely and action-oriented research, evidence-based policy advocacy, and awareness building to promote Bangladesh-China trade and economic cooperation to boost the development process in Bangladesh while benefiting the private sector.

On behalf of BCCCI, Acting Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha signed the MoU, reads an official press release.

Meanwhile, China Centre, University of South Asia Academic Advisor Mohammad Enayet Ullah represented the other organisation

The MoU is expected to promote the Chinese language, focus on and showcase Chinese history and culture, establish the Confucius Institute, offer collaborative courses with the Universities of China and the vocational institutions of China for soft skill development programs for undergraduate and graduate students, create employment for our students in multinational companies as language interpreters, organise Chinese book fairs, Chinese movie shows, Chinese language competitions, among other programmes.

Vice presidents Mohammad Ishaqul Hossain Sweet and Shaid Alam, directors Md Faizul Alam, Syed Aminul Kabir and Nasima Jahan Binty (Bijly) from BCCCI and Professor Dr MA Wadud Mondal, VC, Md Kamruzzaman, registrar, Johurul Islam Jewel, deputy registrar and Sanjida Sultana, lecturer and coordinator from China Centre, University of South Asia were also present in the signing ceremony.