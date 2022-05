MoU signed between Alamgir Ranch and Daraz Bangladesh

As part of sustainable business and its continued expansion, Alamgir Ranch Limited has recently signed an MoU with Daraz Bangladesh Limited.

Sultana Jahan, CIP - Director of Alamgir Ranch & Vice-Chairman of Labib Group, and A H M Hasinul Quddus - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh Ltd signed the MoU last Tuesday at the Head Office of Alamgir Ranch Limited, reads a press release.

Mahmudul Alam Monir - Deputy Managing Director, Shahria Shahin Sultana - Chief Coordinator and Shadiya Tasnim - General Manager of Alamgir Ranch and Shabbir Hossain - Chief Commercial Officer, and Saimun Sanjid Chowdhury - Head of Acquisition of Daraz Bangladesh were also present at the Signing Ceremony and graced the occasion.

Alamgir Ranch Limited is a sister concern of Labib Group which is involved in different businesses like Sweater, Dyeing, Banking, Leasing, Electronics, IT, Packaging, Poultry, Fisheries, and others alike.