MoU signed between 3 departments of FBS of BUP and ACCA

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Business Administration in General, Department of Business Administration in Finance and Banking and the Department of Business Administration in Accounting and Information Systems of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The aim of this MoU was to fasten the ongoing career planning and development of BUP students and boost the status of corporate linkage with BUP through collaborative initiatives, reads a press release.

BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD was present as the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony held at the Bijoy Auditorium of BUP.

Prawma Tapashi Khan, Country Manager, ACCA Bangladesh and Chairmen from three Departments of FBS signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the MoU signing ceremony.

Among others, BUP Pro-VC Professor Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, Brig Gen Md Moazzem Hossain, BGBM (BAR), PhD, dean of Faculty of Business Studies (FBS), BUP high officials, teachers, students, and senior officials of ACCA were also present at the programme.

