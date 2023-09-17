MoU signed among Trust Bank Limited, BUP and Finance ministry

Photo: Courtesy

An MoU was signed on 12 September among Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and Ministry of Finance of Government of Bangladesh to initiate a Housing Building Loan for teachers/employees of BUP through the banking system.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and CBO of Trust Bank Limited; Air Commodore Md Shafiqul Islam, treasurer of BUP and Tahmid Hasnat Khan, additional secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of Trust Bank Limited; Dr Md. Nakir Uddin, director of BUP (Finance and Accounts); Dil Afroza, joint secretary of Ministry of Finance and other officials of the concerned organisations were present at the ceremony.