MoU signed with 10 universities: Unicorn startups will emerge from Innovation Hub

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director (Grade-1) GSM Zafarullah, NDC, expressed optimism that unicorn startups (Tk10,000 crore companies) will emerge from the University Innovation Hub in the coming days.

He said, "Merit is being practiced in the universities as the highest educational institutions of the country. We are building innovation hubs in 10 universities to utilize the knowledge obtained there for the welfare of people and to develop university students as startups. All the facilities are being ensured to develop the ideas of students in these hubs."

GSM Zafarullah said these things while speaking as the chief guest at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for setting up university innovation hubs in 10 universities organized at the conference room of BHTPA, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) is working to develop a University Innovation Hub to develop university-centric innovation and startup culture in the country.

BHTPA's Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem Development (DED) project has signed MoUs with 10 universities for this.