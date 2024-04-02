Motor vehicles documents can be updated without penalty till 15 April: BRTA

Motor vehicles documents can be updated without penalty till 15 April: BRTA

All types of motor vehicle documents, including fitness, tax tokens, route permits, and driving licences can be updated without paying any fines till 15 April.

Payment of the original tax and fee is required to update the documents, the Bangladesh Road Transportation Authority (BRTA) said in a circular issued today 92 April).

It requested stakeholders concerned to update the documents of all types of motor vehicles within the stipulated time.

BRTA

