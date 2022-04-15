Mostofa Jaman wins Global Training & Development Leadership Award

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 04:08 pm

Mostofa Jaman has recently been awarded with the title "Top Most Training & Development Leader" by the global employer branding institute, World HRD Congress. 

He received the recognition for his contribution in skill development, reads a press release.

During his more than 15 years of tenure, Mostofa Jaman has worked on countless training and upskill projects, where the youth were prepared for jobs in the ICT Industry. 

Passionate about making a difference, Jaman believes in the power of experiences in inspiring transformations. 

He has trained and upskilled underprivileged women from tier 3 regions, to youth who are looking for jobs in the ICT industry.  

A certified pedagogy trainer, Jaman is known for his creative training methodologies, he has successfully delivered several government initiated training programmes, which covers a plethora of skill sets such as Game Developments, SEO, AI, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, App Development to basic Computer Literacy. 

He has always been passionate about creating the next industry leaders, and guiding them to growth and success. 

He has trained and upskilled more than 15000 youth, contributed towards women empowerment in the ICT industry and also gained recognition for his work across international platforms.

A certified global trainer for leadership, team building and business strategy, he is currently working as Head of Partnership & PR at Genex Infosys Limited, also an adjunct professor at a private university in Bangladesh.

