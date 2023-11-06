Mostafa Golam Quddus elected chairman of Sonali Life Insurance

Banking

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 07:09 pm

Mostafa Golam Quddus elected chairman of Sonali Life Insurance

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 07:09 pm
Mostafa Golam Quddus. Photo: Courtesy
Mostafa Golam Quddus. Photo: Courtesy

In a momentous decision, distinguished industrialist and former president of BGMEA, Mostafa Golam Quddus, has once again been elected as the chairman of Sonali Life Insurance, a fourth-generation insurance company that has rapidly ascended to become the country's premier insurance institution.

The pivotal Board of Directors meeting took place at the company's headquarters, located in the heart of the capital at Malibagh Chowdhury Paribar, on this Saturday, October 28, 2023, reads a press statemen

Since its inception on 1 August 2013, Sonali Life Insurance has been dedicated to spearheading transformative changes within the insurance industry. Through an unwavering commitment to digitalization, the establishment of impeccable governance, and the protection of policyholders' rights, the company has consistently championed the cause of the institutional growth and welfare of the insurance sector and its workforce.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The outgoing Chairman presided over the momentous meeting, which saw the visionary and founding director, Mostafa Golam Quddus, along with all the esteemed Directors and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mir Rashed Bin Aman and Baord Secretary were in attendance.

It is noteworthy that Sonali Life Insurance has recently achieved prestigious global recognition with the 'Commonwealth Business Excellence Award-2023' in six distinct categories. Furthermore, the company's CEO, Mir Rashed Bin Aman, who has displayed remarkable leadership in realizing targeted growth, has been honored with two prestigious awards, 'The CEO of the Year' and 'The Industry Ambassador of the Year.'

In the previous year, the company also secured the 'South Asia Business Excellence Award' across four diverse categories, further solidifying its global presence and commitment to excellence.

Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

5h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

9h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

7m | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

7h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

23h | TBS World