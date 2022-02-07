Moshal celebrates its second anniversary with '2 Years of Journey to Light' event

On the occasion of its second anniversary, Moshal Mental Health, the first and youngest mental health organisation to receive the Diana Award, is hosting its celebratory event, "2 Years of Journey to Light", on Monday (7 February) evening.

The celebratory event will be started with a fire show by Poination, where a "moshal" (torch) will be lit up as a symbol for spreading light to the mental health sector, said a press release.

It will be followed by a speech delivered by the organisation's founder, Maria Mumu. Singer and artist Tasfia Fatima will then perform her song "Alo", which deals with relevant subject matter.

Afterwards, the members of Team Moshal will take oaths to renew their commitment in working in the mental health sector.

Dr B M Atiquzzaman, director of the event's sponsor, Planetary Health Academia, will then deliver a speech.

Chief Guest at the event, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and guest of honour, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor MD Atiqul Islam will deliver the final speeches of the night.

The organisation strives to make mental healthcare accessible, affordable, and effective to all; both nationally and internationally.