More than 500 children took an oath to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh

Shastho Shurokkha Foundation and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) organised 'National Children's Day Celebration and Anti-Tobacco Pledge Program' at Bangladesh Shishu Academy Auditorium on Wednesday (22 March).

About five hundred children and youth leaders participated in the event, reads a press release.

Addressing the vent as the chief guest, Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan said, "Children and youth should build their lives according to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's ideals. Moreover, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set a target of eliminating tobacco from Bangladesh by 2040. To achieve that goal, our youth needs to be aware."

In the speech of the special guest of the program Mr. Md. Faridul Haque Khan, MP, Honorable State Minister of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Government of Bangladesh, said, "to celebrate the National Children's Day it is our responsibility to protect the country from the curse of tobacco. Moreover, we must all work together to prevent tobacco. Efforts to reduce tobacco use through effective tobacco tax increases should continue."

The main objective of the event was to increase awareness among the youth to prevent smoking and tobacco and to ensure their active participation in building a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 as announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Advertising strategies of tobacco companies make children and teenagers interested in smoking and tobacco products, which later lead to addiction. Therefore, awareness raising and participation of all and media representatives in order to accelerate the amendment process of the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act was also emphasised in the event.

Senior officials of government and non-governmental organisations and high-level representatives of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) also attended the event. The program was conducted by the Director of Shastho Shurokkha Foundation Prof Dr Md Rafiqul Islam.

