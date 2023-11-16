Montresor unveils lifestyle & beauty lounge in Dhaka

Montresor inaugurated its lifestyle and beauty lounge in Dhanmondi on Thursday (16 November), according to a press release.

"Montresor Lifestyle & Montresor Beauty Lounge expects to be a premier destination for those seeking the epitome of luxury in beauty services. Our lifestyle and beauty lounge is meticulously designed to provide a sanctuary where clients can indulge in a range of fancy dress and premium beauty treatments delivered by our expert team of skilled professionals," reads the release.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of the renowned Bangladeshi celebrity Mehajabian Chowdhury along with the top management of Montresor.

Montresor Lifestyle & Montresor Beauty Lounge also invited members of the press, local influencers, Blogger and the community to join us for this spectacular event.