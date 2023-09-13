Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions organises event on empowering innovation and growth

Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions (MLES), a leading global technology consultancy, successfully hosted an exclusive event, "Catalysts of Change: Empowering Innovation and Growth," on Tuesday (September 11, 2023), at the Crystal Ballroom, Renaissance, Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

The event brought together thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts to explore the transformative power of financial consultancy and its role in shaping the future.

 An extraordinary evening of enlightenment unfolded as a distinguished panel of speakers gathered to share their invaluable insights and expertise.

This remarkable event showcased an array of luminaries from various sectors, each contributing their unique perspective to an engaged and captivated audience.

The distinguished speakers who graced the occasion included Yoshihiro Nakahara, group deputy chief executive officer, chief finance officer, and executive board member of Monstarlab Holdings Inc; R Khan Dipto, managing director of Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions;  Mohammad Oli Ahad, founder of Intelligent Machines; Al Amin Sarker Tayef, founder and chief executive officer, Barikoi Technologies Limited; Naheem Mahtab, CPA seasoned strategist and corporate finance personnel, senior vice president, chief of staff at Sheba Platform Limited; Mahmudul Hasan Khusru FCA, director & chief executive director, Expo Group, director & chief executive director of DataFort Limited.

The event commenced in the evening and captivated the audience with thought-provoking presentations, interactive panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Attendees gained valuable insights into the latest trends in finance and the future of digital transformation.

"Catalysts of Change '' is set to be a game-changer, showcasing MLES's innovative, tech-driven solutions and services, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Integration, Virtual CFO services, as well as finance and accounting advisory services. With these cutting-edge offerings, MLES aims to empower businesses in Bangladesh with the tools and insights needed to navigate the evolving financial landscape successfully.

Yoshihiro Nakahara, group deputy CEO, CFO, and EBM of Monstarlab Holdings Inc, said in his speech, "We are deeply committed to actively participating in Bangladesh's economic success. Our focus includes investing in local talent, fostering innovation, and supporting initiatives for economic progress. Our goal is to benefit from Bangladesh's growth and become genuine partners in its journey towards economic excellence."

Another speaker R Khan Dipto, MD of Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions said, "For us at MLES, financial innovation isn't merely a strategic pursuit; it's the essence of our existence. Our vision of financial innovation transcends boundaries, encapsulating the essence of reshaping how we transact, manage, and foster growth."

"Our partnership with MLES reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of the digital revolution. Together, we're transforming our business, embracing automation through cost optimization and driving success in the digital age," said Dr. Naheem Mahtab, CPA seasoned strategist and corporate finance personnel, SVP, Chief of Staff at Sheba Platform Limited

