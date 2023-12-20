Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions joins NetSuite Solution Provider Programme

Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions, a leading finance and accounting consultancy service provider based in Bangladesh, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Programme, said a press release.

With NetSuite, Monstarlab can help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP system to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt and thrive.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with NetSuite. Our commitment to helping our customers adapt and thrive in a dynamic business landscape is unwavering," said R Khan Dipto, managing director of Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions.

"With NetSuite's powerful cloud ERP system, we can empower our clients with the visibility and control needed to achieve their business objectives. This collaboration marks a significant step forward to help deliver innovative solutions that help drive growth, efficiency, and success for our valued clients. We look forward to this journey and continued excellence."

The programme helps enable Monstarlab to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the technology, media, manufacturing, finance, and real estate industries. The NetSuite Solution Provider Programme provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which can help NetSuite partners unlock new revenue opportunities.

NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and e-commerce.

In addition, Monstarlab is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative.

SuiteLife can help accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support as well as access to NetSuite best practices.

"We are pleased to welcome Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions to our Solution Provider Programme and SuiteLife initiative," said Craig West, group vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite.

"We look forward to working with the team at Monstarlab to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to help create new revenue opportunities for Monstarlab and achieve mutual success for our customers."

