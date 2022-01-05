Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions begins operations in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 04:04 pm

Monstarlab Holdings, Inc, also known as Monstarlab, has recently announced establishment of a new company, Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions (MLES), based in Bangladesh, to provide Business process outsourcing (BPO) services.

Monstarlab is a global digital consultancy that leverages talent in 30 cities around the world, 

Originating from the group's Global Financial Shared Service Centre (GFSSC), MLES will consolidate and undertake accounting, business management, finance, legal and human resource practices by actively utilising Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and IT platforms, and provide these operations as a single package to companies outside the group, reads a press release.

Yoshihiro Nakahara, group CFO of Monstarlab said, "Bangladeshi talent is dedicated with unlimited potential. Through MLES we are committed to maximising their potential, thereby optimising operational excellence and providing strategic, professional, and efficient services."

The company's Managing Director Kazuki Nakayama said, "I am excited to take on new challenges in Bangladesh with talented people who embody digital thought leadership and passion. Through our new services in MLES, we will grow our company by providing superior value to our partners and clients while leveraging our IT expertise."

R Khan Dipto, deputy managing director, Monstarlab Enterprise Solutions Ltd said, "The establishment of MLES is a major accomplishment on a short but strong growth journey in Bangladesh. When we established the GFSSC in January 2021, I was the only member. We have since grown to a team of 31 talented accountants in Bangladesh and the Philippines (27 in Bangladesh and 4 in Philippines), truly enabling us to offer a wide range of financial services to our Group's subsidiaries and eventually to clients and partners." 

Since 2017, Monstarlab has supported the growing young talent base in Bangladesh, including providing higher education and technical expertise.

In 2019, 63.2% of Bangladesh's population was 29 years old or younger, and it is expected that the future young talent base will continue to grow, demanding increasing job opportunities, the release further stated. 

MLES will continue to contribute to the revitalisation of the economy by creating employment opportunities in Bangladesh, just as it aims to maximise operational excellence by developing the group's human resources over the long term as well as consolidating knowledge.

MLES plans to expand the functions to the Philippines in the future.

