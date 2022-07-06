Monno Ceramic, GP ink customer privilege deal

Grameenphone Ltd and Monno Ceramic entered an agreement for their premium customers on Sunday (3 July) at Grameenphone's Head Office.

From Monno Ceramic Managing Director Rasheed Mymunul Islam exchanged the deal with the Head of Grameenphone's Premium Segment Farha Naz Zaman, said a press release.

The partnership based on the agreement allows GP STAR customers to enjoy discount privilege on all products Monno Ceramic.

Grameenphone's loyal customers can enjoy the privilege of up to 12% discount from Monno Ceramic flagship outlets. GP STAR customers can avail the offer as many times as they want.

The partnership has been designed, considering our customers need for ceramic products and their lifestyle.

On that occasion, from Monno Ceramic, their head of brand, corporate sales and retail operation, Khandaker Fayez Ahmed signed the deal with Sabbir Ahmed, head of marketing, premium segment, Grameenphone.