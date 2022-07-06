Monno Ceramic, GP ink customer privilege deal

Corporates

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 12:58 pm

Related News

Monno Ceramic, GP ink customer privilege deal

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 12:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone Ltd and Monno Ceramic entered an agreement for their premium customers on Sunday (3 July) at Grameenphone's Head Office.

From Monno Ceramic Managing Director Rasheed Mymunul Islam exchanged the deal with the Head of Grameenphone's Premium Segment Farha Naz Zaman, said a press release. 

The partnership based on the agreement allows GP STAR customers to enjoy discount privilege on all products Monno Ceramic.

Grameenphone's loyal customers can enjoy the privilege of up to 12% discount from Monno Ceramic flagship outlets. GP STAR customers can avail the offer as many times as they want.

The partnership has been designed, considering our customers need for ceramic products and their lifestyle.

On that occasion, from Monno Ceramic, their head of brand, corporate sales and retail operation, Khandaker Fayez Ahmed signed the deal with Sabbir Ahmed, head of marketing, premium segment, Grameenphone.

 

 

Monno Ceramic Industries Limited / Grameenphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

4h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

2h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

2h | Videos
Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

17h | Videos
Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’