Moniruzzaman appointed MD and CEO of Prime Bank Securities

Md Moniruzzaman, a capital market professional previously leading IDLC Investments, has been appointed as the managing director and the CEO of Prime Bank Securities Limited (PBSL) on Sunday. 

He joined the Prime Bank family in the equivalent rank of the bank's deputy managing director to carry out any assigned responsibilities related to capital market businesses.

With extensive experience and a wealth of knowledge and strategic leadership, Moniruzzaman will let PBSL continue excelling and achieving new milestones, the brokerage arm of Prime Bank said in a statement. 

As the company enters an exciting new phase, his appointment signifies a strong commitment to driving innovation, fostering growth, and delivering value to stakeholders, it added.

Prior to PBSL, Moniruzzaman was the managing director of IDLC investments, a top tier merchant bank of the country, for over 13 years. Under his leadership the firm's portfolio management arm beat the market for six consecutive years, while also in the primary market services and corporate advisory arena IDLC Investments has been a top name. 

Prior to that, he worked for Citigroup in different roles for more than six years, including the Franchise Controller at Citigroup Bangladesh and CFO at Citigroup Global Markets Bangladesh Private Limited.

Moniruzzaman has a scholastic track record that includes the "best student" award during his undergraduate program at the International Islamic University, Malaysia in the mid-1990s. He won the Malaysian Government's technical cooperation program scholarship after graduating from Rajshahi Cadet College. 

Later having his MBA in Finance at the North South University, Moniruzzaman had the CFA Charter in 2007 and he is the vice president of CFA Society Bangladesh as well as that of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association. 

