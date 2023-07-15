Monico Technologies Ltd hosts Grand Unveiling ceremony of tech products

Monico Technologies Ltd., a renowned technology company, recently hosted an extraordinary Grand Unveiling Ceremony for its revolutionary tech products such as Finder Plus and Brickbox, reads a press release.

The event, held at the prestigious White Palace Convention Hall at the capital's Shyamoli, showcased the cutting-edge features and capabilities of these groundbreaking innovations.

The chief guest of the event was Engr. Md. Shafiqul Alam Bhuiyan, the esteemed Managing Director of Monico Technologies Ltd. Accompanying him were Md. Sakhawat Sobhan, Director and COO, and Engr. Md. Mahmudul Hoque, Director & CEO, played integral roles within the organization.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to witness the remarkable innovations developed by Monico Technologies Ltd.'s talented team.

Finder Plus & Brickbox, the result of relentless dedication and visionary thinking, set the stage for a new era in technology.

During the event, Finder Plus introduced the Intelligent Fuel Management solution to address challenges posed by fuel price hikes and reduce fuel costs by up to 20%.

The initiative aims to prevent fuel wastage and mitigate the impact of fuel price hikes on fleet operations. The team is dedicated to enhancing safety in diverse fleet operations through intelligent video telematics solutions with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) to ensure 360-degree safety for vehicles, drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cargo.

Furthermore, they showcased another major solution which is fleet management, designed to simplify fleet operations, helping fleet managers, drivers, technicians, parts managers, and other personnel to fully optimize fleet operations.

Alongside these major solutions, they brought Temperature Monitoring, Intelligent Speed Control, Generator Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Intelligent Load Management, Outbound Ship and Container Tracking, Ready Mix Concrete Solution (RMC), and Tire Pressure Management System.

The company also introduced Brickbox, which is a complete solution to transform business operations. For now, it is providing a complete human resource solution with attendance and payroll features, but with time more bricks will be added to this solution. This groundbreaking advancement will shape industries and transform the way we live, work, and interact with technology.

During the event, G.M. Khalid Bin Anwar and A.M. Harun Ar Rashid of Monico Technologies Ltd. shed light on the project initiation of Finder and its status, as well as the upcoming roadmap for Finder Plus. The Marketing Strategist, Mr. Sayem Uddin, presented the solutions of Finder Plus and Brickbox.

Engr. Md. Safiqul Alam Bhuiyan, Managing Director of Monico Technology Limited, spoke about the need for Finder Plus in the industry.

On the other hand, CEO Engr. Md. Mahmudul Haque gave his speech about how Monico Technologies Ltd. helped shape the industry using new technologies.

Then some respected customers who have taken the Finder service also expressed their opinion and experience about this service.

Subsequently, Director & COO, Md. Sakhawat Sobhan discussed how Finder Plus began and shed light on its significance. He said, "We have spent a considerable amount of time understanding the needs of industry professionals and organisations. Everyone wants to simplify their business through technologies and processes. Thus, we introduced our product Brickbox to simplify business processes and transform the way you work. Whereas, we have introduced Finder Plus, which combines big data analysis and artificial intelligence to bring transparency in business management through beautiful IoT products and SaaS platforms."

