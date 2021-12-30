Mongla EPZ inaugurates dorm for female workers 

Mongla Export Processing Zone has inaugurated a female dormitory for its workers, the first of its kind in the country, on Thursday. The dorm can accommodate around 1008 workers.

The Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman inaugurated the dorm, read a press release.

The dormitory, built on a three-acre land spending Tk26 crore, has 126 rooms with modern living facilities for the workers. There is a dining room where 500 people can dine at a time, an indoor gaming room for recreation, a TV room, a prayer room, a community space, and a daycare room.

Photo: Courtesy

There is a generator for an uninterrupted power supply and purified drinking water facilities in the dormitory. In addition to security guards, a CCTV surveillance system is available to ensure full-time security and adequate manpower has been deployed to ensure other services.

In the inaugural ceremony, the executive chairman of Bepza Major General Zia said it was the prime minister who instructed Bepza to build dormitories for the female workers of EPZs so that they [the workers] can live there, either alone or with their families.

"We will eventually build female workers' dormitories in other EPZs based on the success of the current one," he added.

Major General Zia said, Mongla EPZ is a little bit away from the locality and there is no adequate housing for the workers in the adjacent areas of the EPZ so, the workers had to live in remote places which made commute harder for them, especially the female workers. He hoped that the dorm will help ease the workers' commute-related troubles.

Executive Director of Mongla EPZ Mahbub Ahmed Siddiq, Executive Director (Security) of Bepza Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman along with high officials of Mongla Export Processing Zone, investors, and their representatives including workers of different industries were present at the inauguration programme.

Mongla EPZ was established in 1998 on 303 acres of land with the visionary decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the balanced development of the country through socio-economic progress. Till November 2021, there are 34 industries in operation in the EPZ while eight are currently under construction.