Money to be deposited in SFIL through 'Nagad'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Agreement has been signed off between the country's popular mobile financial service 'Nagad' and financial institution "Strategic Finance and Investments Limited" (SFIL). As a result of this agreement, SFIL customers will now be able to easily do savings and repay loans, through 'Nagad'.

According to a press release, an agreement to this effect was recently signed off between the two organizations at the head office of Strategic Finance and Investments Limited. 

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahel Ahmed, Chief Sales Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Head of Business Sales, Md. Saidur Rahman Dipu and Head of Insurance and FI. Md. Bayezid were also present on behalf of Nagad Ltd. Managing Director and CEO Irteza Ahmed Khan, Deputy Managing Director Tamim Marzan Huda, Senior Head of Retail, Md. Sajedul Haque, Senior Assistant Vice President Imran Parvez, IT In charge. Muhammad Tarekul Islam and many more were present on behalf of Strategic Finance and Investments Limited.

As a result of this agreement between the two institutions, from now on, customers will be able to deposit or pay money to Strategic Finance and Investments Limited anytime and anywhere through 'Nagad' Wallet.

In the future, Clients of SFIL and Nagad will be able to avail many more benefits including micro loans, SME loans, DPS and Savings.

Nagad's CEO, Rahel Ahmed said, "With this agreement, Nagad customers will get the service and benefits from Strategic Finance and Investments Limited. In the meantime, Strategic Finance and Investments Limited's customers can also do savings and loan repayments through Nagad".

Strategic Finance and Investments Limited's Managing Director and CEO Irteza Ahmed Khan said, customers of Nagad can do small deposits/ savings through Nagad under this agreement. He also mentioned that in near future Nagad customers will get small loan facilities through pilot project. Strategic Finance and Investments Limited is also committed to take active part in fulfilling the vision of Digital Bangladesh of Bangladesh Government.

