Monash University foundation year orientation program held at UCB

Through a stunning program held earlier today (21 January 2024), Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia in Bangladesh, successfully concluded the orientation program for its Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) January intake. Marking the commencement of the year's first batch, the MUFY Orientation program was held at the UCB Campus, located in the capital's SA Tower, 1 Gulshan Avenue.

The "Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) Orientation" program began with introductory speeches by Prof. Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Dean of Academic Affairs, and Prof. Hew Gill, President and Provost, at UCB. The event progressed with insightful speeches by Daniel Lum from International Recruitment and Development of Monash University Malaysia; and Azra Karim, an In-country representative from Monash Australia addressing the August gathering of both students and parents, reads a press release.

The speeches were followed by sessions targeted to familiarize students and guardians with UCB and the MUFY program. Important details regarding studying Monash programs, important policies, etc. were shared including information about essential academic tools, creation and use of Monash and UCB accounts, and navigation of courses on Moodle. Sessions on Study Skills, Language Skills, and Numeracy Skills also took place. Students and guardians are to note that although the orientation program for MUFY January 2024 Intake is over, Universal College Bangladesh will continue to keep the admission window open for MUFY January Intake till 2 February 2024.

Photo: Courtesy

Prof. Hew Gill, President and Provost, UCB said, "I would like to congratulate all our new students present here, ready to embark on this incredible education journey. At UCB we look forward to working together to take you all closer to your own unique goals. We are glad to have you all on board, and we hope for a productive future ahead".

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) is the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia, and is the 1st Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh. Students can jumpstart their journey to a degree at Monash University or University of London - LSE immediately after their O/AS/A/HSC levels by joining international programs right here in Bangladesh at UCB. Students receive the same global academic curriculum and extremely cost-effective tuition fees. To know more details about their programs and workshops, visit – https://ucbbd.org/.