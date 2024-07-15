Monash Foundation orientation held at UCB

Orientation session for the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) program's 9th intake was held by Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) on 14 July. This has been the second batch of 2024 after the successful orientation of the first intake in January, 2024.

The orientation gave students and their parents a thorough introduction to the world-famous MUFY programme and introduced them to international standards of teaching and learning applied by Monash and UCB, reads a press release.

Alongside the student orientation, there was also a dedicated parent orientation to explain the various MUFY program options and explain how students who complete MUFY can study at Monash and a range of world class universities.

On behalf of UCB, Prof. Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Dean of Academic Affairs; and Prof. Hew Gill, President & Provost; warmly welcomed the parents and students. Representatives from Monash attending the orientation included Azra Karim, from Monash University, University Marketing, Admissions and Communications; and Daniel Lum, from International Recruitment & Development, Marketing and Future Students, Monash University, Malaysia. The Monash team shared essential information about studying MUFY and the many Monash programs available in Australia and Malaysia. Students also received a detailed overview session on what to expect from the MUFY program from Ambreen Zaman, Senior Lecturer and MUFY Program Coordinator.

Professor Hew Gill, President & Provost, UCB said, "UCB MUFY results in Dhaka are now better than Monash results in Australia. MUFY offers a guaranteed pathway to a world top 40 university for every student who passes, and all our students pass. Our enrolments are growing, and our success is definitely inspiring more local youths to step forward and pursue their dreams of world-class education here, in Bangladesh. We are very proud that UCB offers all our students a local path to the best international universities, and to career success".

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) is the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia, and is the premier Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh. UCB is enabling students to accelerate their journey to degrees at Monash University, University of London – LSE, University of Central Lancashire, and overseas for students who have completed their O/AS/A/HSC levels. UCB offers international programs in Bangladesh, and UCB students study the same academic curriculum as UCB's global partners. This unique approach gives Bangladeshi students international higher education for extremely cost-effective tuition fees. To know more details about UCB partners and programs visit – https://ucbbd.org/.

