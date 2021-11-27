Momen terms Walton as a mirror of emerging Bangladesh

Terming Walton as a mirror of emerging Bangladesh, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen opined that anyone who sees Walton's factory, they will see the emerging Bangladesh as well as feel Bangladesh's real industrial progress.

The foreign minister made the remarks after visiting Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday, read a press release.

"Walton is a sophisticated state-of-the art industry. Its working environment is very well," Momen said.

Earlier, WHIL's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed and Director Sabiha Jarin Orona welcomed the minister and other guests at the factory complex with flowers.

Expressing his reaction on the factory visit, the foreign minister said, "We can be proud to say that we have not only made infrastructural development but also built state-of-the-art and sophisticated industries. I have seen factories in many countries including America, Japan but I have rarely seen such an advanced environment like Walton.

"Walton's entrepreneurs knew in advance what the future might be. It is exemplary for other entrepreneurs."

WHIL MD and CEO Golam Murshed thanked the foreign minister for visiting the factory.

He said Walton will be a partner of the government's vision of reaching Bangladesh a developed country by 2041.