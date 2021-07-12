Mojo Campaign: Haat to Home, Masti is on

Mojo always stands out among all the other brands of the country during different festivals and occasions, especially Eid. Just like every year, in light of the upcoming occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, the "Mojo Haat to Home, Masti Is On" campaign has taken off, states a press release.

This campaign is essentially a gaming contest that is playable on the micro-site mojohaatotohome.com. Everyone can participate in this contest organized by Mojo. The campaign will start from 12th July 2021 and go on till 20 July 2021.

During this campaign, up to 10 lucky winners will get smartwatches from Mojo.

Akij Food and Beverage Limited Head of Brand Marketing Mr. Maidul Islam said, "Every Mojo campaign goes on to be extremely special for the consumers. This is no exception. We are happy for being able to conduct this campaign on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Just like all our other campaigns, we hope to get impressive results and responses from this campaign as well."

To know more about competition results, winner announcements, and other campaign activities, please keep an eye on the f/mojomasti page.