Mojo Campaign: Haat to Home, Masti is on

Corporates

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 07:45 pm

Related News

Mojo Campaign: Haat to Home, Masti is on

This campaign is essentially a gaming contest that is playable on the micro-site mojohaatotohome.com.

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 07:45 pm
Mojo Haat to Home, Masti Is on
Mojo Haat to Home, Masti Is on

Mojo always stands out among all the other brands of the country during different festivals and occasions, especially Eid. Just like every year, in light of the upcoming occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, the "Mojo Haat to Home, Masti Is On" campaign has taken off, states a press release.

This campaign is essentially a gaming contest that is playable on the micro-site mojohaatotohome.com. Everyone can participate in this contest organized by Mojo. The campaign will start from 12th July 2021 and go on till 20 July 2021.

During this campaign, up to 10 lucky winners will get smartwatches from Mojo.

Akij Food and Beverage Limited Head of Brand Marketing Mr. Maidul Islam said, "Every Mojo campaign goes on to be extremely special for the consumers. This is no exception. We are happy for being able to conduct this campaign on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Just like all our other campaigns, we hope to get impressive results and responses from this campaign as well."

To know more about competition results, winner announcements, and other campaign activities, please keep an eye on the f/mojomasti page. 

mojo / Mojo Haat to Home, Masti Is on / Eid-Ul-Adha Campaign

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

23h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

23h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident