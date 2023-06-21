Moinuddin Masud new general manager of Rupali Bank

Press Release
21 June, 2023, 09:00 pm
Moinuddin Masud new general manager of Rupali Bank

Md Moinuddin Masud has been promoted to the post of general manager of Rupali Bank through a notification of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance.

After being promoted, he is serving the bank as the head of Cumilla Divisional Office. Before this promotion, he was working as deputy general manager of Rupali Bank Narayanganj region, reads a press release.

Moinuddin joined Rupali Bank in 1998 as a probationary officer.

An experienced banker, he has successfully served various branches of the bank including Ramna Corporate branch as branch manager for about 11 years with great efficiency and integrity. 

He also served as private secretary to the managing director.

