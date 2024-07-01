Moin Ghani appointed as member of ICC International Court of Arbitration

Barrister Moin Ghani, Partner, Alliance Laws, has been appointed as member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) International Court of Arbitration for its 2024-2027 mandate.

Members of the ICC Court are appointed by the ICC's supreme governing body, the World Council, on the recommendation of ICC national committees. Barrister Ghani has been appointed as Bangladesh's nominee to the ICC Court.

The International Court of Arbitration is widely considered to be the world's leading arbitral institution. Since 1923, it has been helping to resolve international commercial and investment disputes. Barrister Ghani is an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and specializes in international arbitration.

He has assisted the state of Bangladesh and many of its entities in several international cases. His expertise in international dispute resolution has been recognized by Chambers and Partners Asia-Pacific Guide (2024).