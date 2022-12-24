Mohiuddin Monem honoured as highest taxpayer

Additional Managing Director of Abdul MonemLimited and Chairman of ServicEngine Limited ASM Mohiuddin Monem has been recognised as the highest income taxpayer under Cumilla tax zone for the tax year 2021-2022.

He gained the honour for the ninth time in a row, reads a press release.

Mohiuddin Monem is Honorary Consulate of Czech Republic in Bangladesh, Received Best Exporter Trophy for IT Export, RashtrapatiPadakseveral times and Bangabandhu Sheikh MujibShilpa Award 2020 for the first time.

He is the youngest son of prominent industrialist Abdul Monem.