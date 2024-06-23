Mohammed Salim joined in Eastland Insurance as CEO

Corporates

Press Release
23 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 04:54 pm

Mohammed Salim joined in Eastland Insurance as CEO

He started his career in Sadharan Bima Corporation as ‘Assistant Manager’ and retired as General Manager’ & Head of Finance, Accounts, Re-Insurance Accounts & Investment Department. 

Press Release
23 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 04:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammed Salim has joined in Eastland Insurance as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Before joining in Eastland Insurance, he served in Sadharan Bima Corporation (SBC) for 30 years. 

He started his career in Sadharan Bima Corporation as 'Assistant Manager' and retired as General Manager' & Head of Finance, Accounts, Re-Insurance Accounts & Investment Department. 

During his service period in SBC he performed important role at different Departments at Head office, like Audit & Compliance Department, Real Estate Department etc. Besides, he also performed duty as Head of Chottogram Zonal Office, Dhaka Zonal Office, Local Office, Sharif Mansion Branch, SBC Bhaban Branch, Adamjee Court Branch & Bangabandhu Avenue Branch. He has long 30 years of hands on experience in the field of insurance sector of the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mohammed Salim completed Diploma in Non-Life Insurance and an Associate of Bangladesh Insurance Academy (ABIA). He also completed comprehensive course on Insurance. He trained in National Academy for Planning & Development (NAPD). He completed various training and courses at home on Underwriting Management, Claims Management etc and joined at different international training/ seminars in China, Sri Lanka and England on Insurance and Reinsurance Management.

Mohammed Salim born in a respectable Muslim family at Begumganj Upazilla of Noakhali District. He completed his B. Com (Hons.) & M. Com. in Management from Chittagong University. 

 

 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

42m | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

1h | Videos
Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

3h | Videos
Less rain helps to recede flood water in Sunamganj

Less rain helps to recede flood water in Sunamganj

4h | Videos
Putin's deal with North Korea, US warships in the South

Putin's deal with North Korea, US warships in the South

4h | Videos