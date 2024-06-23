Mohammed Salim joined in Eastland Insurance as CEO

Mohammed Salim has joined in Eastland Insurance as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Before joining in Eastland Insurance, he served in Sadharan Bima Corporation (SBC) for 30 years.

He started his career in Sadharan Bima Corporation as 'Assistant Manager' and retired as General Manager' & Head of Finance, Accounts, Re-Insurance Accounts & Investment Department.

During his service period in SBC he performed important role at different Departments at Head office, like Audit & Compliance Department, Real Estate Department etc. Besides, he also performed duty as Head of Chottogram Zonal Office, Dhaka Zonal Office, Local Office, Sharif Mansion Branch, SBC Bhaban Branch, Adamjee Court Branch & Bangabandhu Avenue Branch. He has long 30 years of hands on experience in the field of insurance sector of the country.

Mohammed Salim completed Diploma in Non-Life Insurance and an Associate of Bangladesh Insurance Academy (ABIA). He also completed comprehensive course on Insurance. He trained in National Academy for Planning & Development (NAPD). He completed various training and courses at home on Underwriting Management, Claims Management etc and joined at different international training/ seminars in China, Sri Lanka and England on Insurance and Reinsurance Management.

Mohammed Salim born in a respectable Muslim family at Begumganj Upazilla of Noakhali District. He completed his B. Com (Hons.) & M. Com. in Management from Chittagong University.