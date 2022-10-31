Mohammed Ayub made SBAC Bank vice-chairman

Mohammed Ayub has been elected as the vice-chairman of the board of directors of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank.

Mohammed Ayub, a sponsor director of SBAC Bank, plays an important role in various committees of its board, reads a press release.

Prior to being elected as vice-chairman, he was the chairman of executive committee of the bank.

He is a business person having huge conglomerates in the country's RMG sector. Ayub, by dint of his dynamic leadership, founded most commonly known as Ayub & Co Ltd -- one of the largest and leading business conglomerates in Bangladesh.

He is remarkably involved in different socio-economic activities.

Moreover, he has a great reputation for his benevolence and philanthropic nature.

Ayub was born in 1962 in a renowned Muslim family in Chattogram. He obtained his honours degree from Chittagong University in 1981, adds the release.