Mohammed Ayub made SBAC Bank vice-chairman

Corporates

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 02:50 pm

Related News

Mohammed Ayub made SBAC Bank vice-chairman

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 02:50 pm
Mohammed Ayub. Photo: Courtesy
Mohammed Ayub. Photo: Courtesy

Mohammed Ayub has been elected as the vice-chairman of the board of directors of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank.

Mohammed Ayub, a sponsor director of SBAC Bank, plays an important role in various committees of its board, reads a press release.

Prior to being elected as vice-chairman, he was the chairman of executive committee of the bank.

He is a business person having huge conglomerates in the country's RMG sector. Ayub, by dint of his dynamic leadership, founded most commonly known as Ayub & Co Ltd -- one of the largest and leading business conglomerates in Bangladesh. 

He is remarkably involved in different socio-economic activities.

Moreover, he has a great reputation for his benevolence and philanthropic nature.

Ayub was born in 1962 in a renowned Muslim family in Chattogram. He obtained his honours degree from Chittagong University in 1981, adds the release.

 

Banking / South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

3h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

18h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

20h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

22h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport