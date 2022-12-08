Mohammad Yousuf Khan promoted as general manager of Agrani Bank

Mohammad Yousuf Khan has been promoted to the post of the general manager of Agrani Bank Limited.

Before his promotion, he served with reputation and success as deputy general manager in Agrani Bank Limited. He joined Agrani Bank Limited in 1989 as senior officer (Technical).

Mohammad Yousuf Khan served as deputy general manager (establishment), Industrial Credit Division-II, head of Chattogram North and Comilla Head Office, reads a press release.

Mohammad Yousuf Khan completed his BSC Engineering (Civil) from Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology. He also obtained professional degree DAIBB from The Institute of Bankers Bangladesh.