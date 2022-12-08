Mohammad Yousuf Khan promoted as general manager of Agrani Bank

Corporates

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:47 pm

Related News

Mohammad Yousuf Khan promoted as general manager of Agrani Bank

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:47 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammad Yousuf Khan has been promoted to the post of the general manager of Agrani Bank Limited.

Before his promotion, he served with reputation and success as deputy general manager in Agrani Bank Limited. He joined Agrani Bank Limited in 1989 as senior officer (Technical).

Mohammad Yousuf Khan served as deputy general manager (establishment), Industrial Credit Division-II, head of Chattogram North and Comilla Head Office, reads a press release.

Mohammad Yousuf Khan completed his BSC Engineering (Civil) from Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology. He also obtained professional degree DAIBB from The Institute of Bankers Bangladesh.

general manager / Agrani Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

1h | Pursuit
Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

7h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

8h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

18m | TBS Insight
4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

1h | TBS World
Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

8h | Videos
Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points