Mohammad & Sons unveils new logo and tagline

Renowned luxury watch boutique Mohammad & Sons proudly announces a significant rebranding initiative by introducing a new logo and a captivating tagline - "The Time Has Come."

This strategic move is a testament to the brand's commitment to evolution, timeless elegance, and a celebration of the ever-changing essence of time, reads a press release.

The new logo is meticulously crafted to embody the essence of time.

Inspired by the classical hourglass, the logo symbolizes the seamless flow of moments, emphasizing the timeless beauty of their meticulously curated timepieces. It represents tradition and innovation, reflecting Mohammad & Sons' rich heritage in luxury watches while embracing the future with an avant-garde spirit. The elegant and modern design of the hourglass within the logo captures the brand's dedication to crafting watches that stand the test of time.

The new logo is accompanied by a powerful tagline encapsulating the essence of the brand's philosophy - "The Time Has Come." This tagline invites watch enthusiasts to experience more than just a watch; it beckons them to embrace each moment's luxury and significance. Whether it's a milestone celebration, a cherished memory, or a daily achievement, Mohammad & Sons will be part of the wearer's journey. The tagline also signifies a pivotal moment in the brand's history, emphasizing its continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation in luxury timepieces.