Mohammad & Sons unveils new logo and tagline

Corporates

Press Release
05 February, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 12:19 pm

Mohammad & Sons unveils new logo and tagline

Press Release
05 February, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 12:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Renowned luxury watch boutique Mohammad & Sons proudly announces a significant rebranding initiative by introducing a new logo and a captivating tagline - "The Time Has Come." 

This strategic move is a testament to the brand's commitment to evolution, timeless elegance, and a celebration of the ever-changing essence of time, reads a press release. 

The new logo is meticulously crafted to embody the essence of time. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Inspired by the classical hourglass, the logo symbolizes the seamless flow of moments, emphasizing the timeless beauty of their meticulously curated timepieces. It represents tradition and innovation, reflecting Mohammad & Sons' rich heritage in luxury watches while embracing the future with an avant-garde spirit. The elegant and modern design of the hourglass within the logo captures the brand's dedication to crafting watches that stand the test of time. 

The new logo is accompanied by a powerful tagline encapsulating the essence of the brand's philosophy - "The Time Has Come." This tagline invites watch enthusiasts to experience more than just a watch; it beckons them to embrace each moment's luxury and significance. Whether it's a milestone celebration, a cherished memory, or a daily achievement, Mohammad & Sons will be part of the wearer's journey. The tagline also signifies a pivotal moment in the brand's history, emphasizing its continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation in luxury timepieces. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

1h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

4h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

4h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

35m | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

2h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

1h | Videos
US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

13h | Videos